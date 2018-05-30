Disaster and emergency management plan prepared for 1,000 households in Mandalay

Myanmar Red Cross Society (Mandalay) is preparing a disaster and emergency management plan to assist 1,000 households in the Mandalay Region, according to U Kyaw Kyaw, an official from the supply and transport department of the Myanmar Red Cross Society (Mandalay).

Myanmar’s monsoon season usually begins in April and May. In July and August, there will be heavy rains, which can cause flooding and strong winds. Therefore, the Myanmar Red Cross has prepared its disaster and emergency management plan.

“The Township Myanmar Red Cross Society conducted a survey, in cooperation with authorities in Mandalay, when the natural disaster began. There are a variety of types of damage caused by natural disasters. Our Red Cross Society provided tarpaulins when roofs were damages, and other goods when household furniture was damaged,” he added.

The Myanmar Red Cross Society has already set aside disaster emergency items, including food and cleaning supplies.

Overall, the Myanmar Red Cross has provided emergency foods and items worth Ks 12,120,000 for 101 households.

“We will provide clothing, blankets and food, depending on the disaster situation. We provided emergency foods and items to 72 household from Meiktila during the first week of May. Now, we have received a list of households to provide emergency aid,” he added.

The disaster and emergency management plan is carried out with the assistance of the International Committee of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Myanmar Red Cross Society and donors. Emergency disaster prevention training were also conducted.

“Our team has sufficient manpower and vehicles to provide assistance for people who were affected by the disaster. Our association will also accept donations,” said U Aung Myint Oo from the Disaster Response Team.

Aung Thant Khine