Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm No.19, 2019, 8th November, 2019 19:00 MST

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm

According to the observations at (18:30)hrs M.S.T today, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL" over the Westcentral Bay and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved Northwards is centered at about (145) nautical miles South-Southeast of Paradip (Odisha), India, (220) nautical miles South -Southwest of Sagar Islands (West Bengal)၊ (275) nautical miles South-Southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), (320) nautical miles Southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar) and (315) nautical miles Southwest of Maungdaw (Myanmar).

It is not moving towards Myanmar coasts, the present stage of the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL" is coded yellow stage.

Position of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, center pressure and wind

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL" is located at Latitude (18.1) degree North and Longitude (87.6) degree East, centre pressure of the Very Severe Cyclonic storm is (982) hPa and maximum wind speed near the center is (80)miles per hour at (18:30) hrs MST today. It is moving with a speed of (10)mph.

During next (48)hrs forecast

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL" is likely to move Northwards initially and then continuously move to Northeastwards. It is forecast to cross West Bengal and Bangladesh Coast between Sagar Islands and Khepupara as a Severe Cyclonic Storm in the morning of 10th, November.

General caution

Due to the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL", rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread to widespread in Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Yangon and Ayeyarwady Regions and Chin and Rakhine States, scattered in Naypyitaw, Thanintharyi Region, Kachin, Shan, Kayah, Kayin and Mon States with likelihood of isolated heavyfalls in Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Yangon and Ayeyarwady Regions, Chin and Rakhine States within next (48)hours commencing tonight.

Frequent squalls with rough to very rough seas will be experienced Deltaic, off and along Rakhine Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (55-60)m.p.h. Sea will be moderate to rough elsewhere in Myanmar waters. Wave height will be about (10-15) feet in Deltaic, off and along Rakhine Coasts and (7-9) feet in Gulf of Mottama, off and along Mon-Taninthayi Coast.

Advisory

Due to the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL", trawlers, vessels and ships Deltaic, off and along Rakhine Coasts are advised to avert possible condition.