Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Tropical Storm “NOUL”warning (No.02/2020), Issued at (14:00) hours M.S.T on 18- 9-2020

According to the observations at (12:30) hrs MST today, the tropical storm “NOUL” over the South China Sea has crossed Vietnam coast near Danang this morning and now lies over Laos. It is forecast continues to move West wards and reach to Thailand as a tropical depression today evening and then reach as a wave to the Southeast Myanmar areas on (19.9.2020).

General Caution

Due to the Tropical Storm “NOUL", rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread to widespread in Naypyitaw, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Yangon, Ayeyarwady and Taninthayi Regions, Southern Shan, Rakhine, Kayah, Kayin and Mon States with likelihood of regionally heavy falls and isolated heavy falls during today evening to (22.9.2020).

Advisory

Due to tropical storm “NOUL”, people should be aware heavy rainfall with strong wind, flash flood and landslide near the hilly areas and also small rivers.