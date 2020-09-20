Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Low Pressure Area warning (No.06/2020), Issued at (19:00) hours M.S.T on 19-9-2020

According to the observations at (18:30) hrs MST today, the low pressure area near Thailand-Myanmar border areas has reached to Kayin State, Myanmar. It is forecast to continue moving West-Northwest wards and weaken gradually.

General Caution

Due to the Low pressure area, rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread to widespread in Naypyitaw, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Yangon, Ayeyarwady and Taninthayi Regions, Rakhine, Kayah, Kayin and Mon States with likelihood of regionally heavy falls and isolated heavy falls during tonight to (22.9.2020).

Advisory

Due to the low pressure area, people should be aware heavy rainfall with strong wind, flash flood and landslide near the hilly areas and also small rivers.