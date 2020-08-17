Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Flood Warning, Issued at 3:00 hrs M.S.T on 17-8-2020)

According to the (12:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Chindwin River at Hkamti is observed as about (3) feet below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (2) days.

According to the (12:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Chindwin River at Mawlaik is observed as about (3) feet below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (3) days.

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas at Hkamti and Mawlaik Townships to take precaution measure.