Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Flood Warning, Issued at 14:00 hrs M.S.T on 15-7-2020

According to the (13:30) hrs M.S.T observations today, the water levels of Chindwin River at Homalin and Phaungpyin are observed as about (1½) feet and (2) feet below their respective danger levels. The water Levels may reach their respective danger levels during the next (3) days.

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas at Homalin and Phaungpyin Townships to take precaution measure.

Flood Warning graph for Homalin

Flood Warning graph for Phaung Pyin