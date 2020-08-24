Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Flood Warning, Issued at 13:00 hrs M.S.T on 23-8-2020

According to the (12:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Ayeyarwady River at Seiktha is observed as about (2) feet below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (2) days.

According to the (12:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Ayeyarwady River at Hinthada is observed as about (2½) feet below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (3) days.

According to the (12:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Ayeyarwady River at Zalun is observed as about (2½) feet below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (3) days.

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas at Seiktha, Hinthada Township and Zalun Township to take precaution measure.

Flood Warning graph for Seiktha

Flood Warning graph for Hinthada

Flood Warning graph for Zalun