Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Flood Warning (Issued at 12:00 hrs M.S.T on 25-10-2020)

According to the (11:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Chindwin River at Kalewa is observed as about (5½) feet below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (2) days.

According to the (11:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Chindwin River at Minkin is observed as about (5) feet below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (2) days.

According to the (11:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Chindwin River at Kani is observed as about (9½) feet below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (3) days.

According to the (11:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Chindwin River at Monywa is observed as about (6) feet below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (2) days.

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas at Kalewa, Minkin, Kani and Monywa Townships to take precaution measure.