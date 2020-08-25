Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Flood Warning, Issued at 12:00 hrs M.S.T on 24-8-2020

According to the (11:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Ayeyarwady River at Pakokku is observed as about (1½) feet below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (2) days.

According to the (11:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Ayeyarwady River at Chauk is observed as about (1½) feet below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (2) days.

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas at pakokku and Chauk Townships to take precaution measure.