Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Flood Warning (Issued at 09:00 hrs M.S.T on 30-8-2021)

According to the (08:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Ayeyarwady River at NyaungOo is observed as about (½) foot below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (2) days.

According to the (08:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Ayeyarwady River at Seiktha, Hinthada and Zalun are observed as about (1) foot below their respective danger levels. It may reach their respective danger levels during the next (3) days.

It is especially advised to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas at NyaungOo, Seiktha, Hinthada and Zalun Townships to take precaution measure.