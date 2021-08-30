Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Flood Warning (Issued at 08:00 hrs M.S.T on 29-8-2021)

According to the (07:30) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Ayeyarwady River is observed as about (1) foot at Seiktha, about (1½) feet at Hinthada and about (1½) feet at Zalun below their respective danger levels. It may reach their respective danger levels during the next (3) days.

It is alerted to the people who settle near the river banks and low lying areas at Seiktha, Hinthada township and Zalun townships to take precaution measure.