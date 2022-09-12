Myanmar

Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Flood Warning (Issued at 00:30 hrs M.S.T on 11-9-2022)

According to the (00:00) hrs M.S.T observation today, the water level of Maesal River at Tachileik(Lawl Taw Kham) is observed as about (V) foot below its danger level. It may reach its danger level during the next (1) day. It is especially advised to the people who settle near the Maesal river banks and low lying areas at Tachileik Township to take precaution measure..

