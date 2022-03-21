Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Depression Warning No.7, 2022 (Issued at (07:00) hours M.S.T on 21-3-2022)

According to the observations at (05:30)hrs M.S.T today, the depression over North Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal has moved North-Northeastwards and it is centered at about (150) Nautical miles South-Southeast of Coco Island, about (270) Nautical miles South-Southwest of Hainggyikyun, about (310) Nautical miles Southwest of Dawei,about (305) Nautical miles West-Southwest of Myeik, about (375) Nautical miles Southwest of Mawlamyine, about (350) Nautical miles South-Southwest of Yangon (Myanmar),about (150) Nautical miles North-Northeast of Nicobar Islands and about(45) Nautical miles East of Port Blair (India).

It will move towards Myanmar coasts, the present stage of the depression is coded orange stage.

Position of depression, center pressure and wind

Depression is located at Latitude (11.6)degree North and Longitude (93.5) degree East, center pressure of depression is (1002) hPa and maximum wind speed near the center is (35-40) miles per hour at (05:30)hrs MST today.

During next (48) hrs forecast

The depression is likely to move Northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands and forecast to intensify into a deep depression during next (12) hrs and into a cyclonic storm during next (24) hrs. It may lead to near Coco Island noon today, near Hainggyikyun, Ayeyarwady Region in the morning at (22.3.2022) and near Rakhinecoast in the morning at (23.3.2022), Myanmar.

General caution

Due to the depression, rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread to widespread in Naypyitaw, Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Yangon, Ayeyarwady, TaninthayiRegions and Kachin, Shan, Chin, Rakhine, Kayah, Kayin, Mon States with regionally and isolated heavy falls in some Regions and States during today morning to (23.3.2022).

Occasional squalls with rough seas will be frequent off and along Myanmar Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (40-45) m.p.h. Wave height will be about (9-13) feet off and along Myanmar Coasts.

The depression may lead to near Coco Island noon today and maximum wind speed may reach (40) mph.

The depression may lead near Hainggyikyun, Ayeyarwady Region in the morning of (22.3.2022) and maximum wind speed may reach (40-45) mph.

The depression may lead near Rakhinecoast in the morning at (23.3.2022) and maximum wind speed may reach (40) mph.

When crossing the cyclonic storm storm surge height will be (6)ft to (9)ft in Estuary and Tributaries at Labutta District, Myaungmya District, Maubin District, Phyarpon District, Ayeyarwady Region.

Advisory

Due to the depression, people should be aware rain or thundershowers with strong wind and domestic flight, trawlers, vessels and ships in off and along Myanmar Coasts.