Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Depression Warning No.21, 2022 (Issued at (04:00) hours M.S.T on 23-3-2022)

According to the observations at (02:30)hrs M.S.T today, the depression has crossed Ayeyarwady Region, near Pathein and reach to Southern Rakhine Coast near Gwa and it is moving North-Northeastwards.

It is continuous to moving Southern Rakhine Coast near Gwa, the present stage of the depression is coded brown stage.

During next (18) hrs forecast

The depression is likely continuous to move North-Northeastwards and it is forecast to weaken gradually into a well marked low pressure area in today morning.

General caution

Due to the depression, rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread to widespread in Naypyitaw, Lower Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Yangon, Ayeyarwady, Taninthayi Regions and Shan, Chin, Rakhine, Kayah, Kayin, Mon States with regionally and isolated heavy falls in some Regions and States during today morning to (24.3.2022). Occasional squalls with rough seas will be experienced in Daltaic, off and along Rakhine Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (40) m.p.h. Wave height will be about (8-12) feet off and along Myanmar Coasts. During the depressionis continuous moving to Southern Rakhine Coast near Gwa, maximum wind speedmay reach (35) mph in Rakhine State and (30) mph in Ayeyarwady Region.

Advisory

Due to the depression, people should be aware rain or thundershowers with strong wind, lightning, flash floods in small streams and mountain streams and landslides in the mountainous areas and domestic flight, trawlers, vessels and ships in Daltaic, off and along Rakhine Coasts.