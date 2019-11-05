Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Depression No.2, 2019, 5th November, 2019 18:00 MST

Depression

According to the observations at (17:30)hrs M.S.T today, the depression over the Eastcentral Bay and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal has moved Westwards and centered at about (130) nautical miles West-Northwest of Maya Bandar (Andaman Islands), India, (490) nautical miles Southeast of Paradip (Odisha), India, (170) nautical miles Southwest of Coco-Island, (320) nautical miles Southwest of Pathein (Myanmar).

It is not moving towards Myanmar coasts, the present stage of the depression is coded yellow stage.

Position of depression, center pressure and wind

Depression is located at Latitude (13.1) degree North and Longitude (90.7) degree East, centre pressure of depression is (1003) hPa and maximum wind speed near the center is (35)miles per hour at (17:30) hrs MST today.

During next (24)hrs forecast

The depression is likely to intensify into a deep depression during next (12)hrs and into a cyclonic strom during next (24)hrs. It is very likely to move West-Northwestwards initally and then North-Northwestwards.

General caution

Due to the depression, rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread in Bago, Yangon, Ayeyarwady and Thanintharyi Regions, Rakhine States, scattered in Naypyitaw, Lower Sagaing, Mandalay and Magway Regions, Shan, Kayah, Kayin and Mon States within next (48)hours commencing today evening.

Occasional squalls with rough to very rough seas will be experienced off and along Myanmar Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (40)m.p.h. Wave height will be about (8-12) feet off and along Myanmar Coasts.

Advisory

Due to the strong wind with heavy rainfall, people should be awared flash flood and landslide near the hilly areas and also small rivers.