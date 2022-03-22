Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Deep Depression Warning No.15, 2022 (Issued at (07:00) hours M.S.T on 22-3-2022)

According to the observations at (05:30)hrs M.S.T today, the deep depression over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East central Bay of Bengal has moved North wards and it is centered at about (50) Nautical miles Northeast of Coco Island, about (75) Nautical miles South-Southwest of Hainggyikyun, about (125) Nautical miles South-Southwest of Pathein, about (170) Nautical miles South-Southwest of Gwa, about (175)Nautical miles Southwest of Yangon(Myanmar),about(200) Nautical miles North-Northeast of Port Blair and about (125) Nautical miles North-Northeast of Mayabundar(India).

It may cross near Hainggyikyun,Ayeyarwady Region, Myanmar, the present stage of the depression is coded red stage due to the banding features.

Position of deep depression, center pressure and wind

Deep depression is located at Latitude (14.8)degree North and Longitude (94.0) degree East, center pressure of depression is (1000) hPa and maximum wind speed near the center is (45) miles per hour at (05:30)hrs MST today.

During next (24) hrs forecast

The deep depression is likely continuous to move Northwards and weaken gradually into a depression which may cross near Hainggyikyun, Ayeyarwady Region, Myanmar in the afternoon of today.

General caution

Due to the deep depression, rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread to widespread in Naypyitaw, Lower Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Yangon, Ayeyarwady, TaninthayiRegions and Shan, Chin, Rakhine, Kayah, Kayin, Mon States with regionally and isolated heavy falls in some Regions and States during this morning to (23.3.2022). Frequently squalls with rough seas will be off and along Myanmar Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (45) m.p.h. Wave height will be about (9-13) feet off and along Myanmar Coasts. The deep depression may lead near Hainggyikyun, Ayeyarwady Region in the Morning oftoday and maximum wind speedmay reach (45-50) mph in Ayeyarwady Region and (35-40) mph in Yangon Region. When crossing the deep depression, storm surge height will be (8)ft to (12)ft in Estuary and Tributaries at Pathein District, Labutta District, Myaungmya District, Maubin District, Phyarpon District, Ayeyarwady Region.

**Advisory **

Due to the deep depression, people should be aware rain or thundershowers with strong wind, lightning, flash floods in small streams and mountain streams and landslides in the mountainous areas and domestic flight, trawlers, vessels and ships in off and along Myanmar Coasts.