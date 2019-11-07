Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Deep Depression No.6, 2019, 6th November, 2019 19:00 MST

Deep Depression

According to the observations at (18:30)hrs M.S.T today, the depression over the Eastcentral Bay and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary and center at about (210) nautical miles West-Northwest of Maya Bandar (Andaman Islands), India, (435) nautical miles South-Southeast of Paradip (Odisha), India, (375) nautical miles Southwest of Pathein (Myanmar) and (395) nautical miles Southwest of Gwa (Myanmar).

It is not moving towards Myanmar coasts, the present stage of the Deep Depression is coded yellow stage.

Position of Deep Depression, center pressure and wind

Deep Depression is located at Latitude (13.4) degree North and Longitude (89.3) degree East, centre pressure of Deep Depression is (1001) hPa and maximum wind speed near the center is (40)miles per hour at (18:30) hrs MST today.

During next (36)hrs forecast

The Deep Depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic strom during next (12)hrs and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next (36)hrs. It is very likely to move Northwestwards initially and then North-Northwestwards.

General caution

Due to the Deep Depression, rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread in Bago, Yangon, Ayeyarwady and Thanintharyi Regions, Rakhine States, scattered in Naypyitaw, Lower Sagaing, Mandalay and Magway Regions, Shan, Kayah, Kayin and Mon States within next (48)hours commencing today evening.

Occasional squalls with rough to very rough seas will be experienced off and along Myanmar Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (40)m.p.h. Wave height will be about (8-12) feet off and along Myanmar Coasts.

Advisory

Due to the Deep Depression, Trawlers, vessels and ships off and along Myanmar Coasts are advised to avert possible condition.