Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Cyclonic Storm No.7, 2019, 7th November, 2019 06:00 MST

Cyclonic Storm

According to the observations at (05:30)hrs M.S.T today, the deep depression over the Eastcentral Bay and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL" and center at about (220) nautical miles West-Northwest of Maya Bandar (Andaman Islands), India, (415) nautical miles South-Southeast of Paradip (Odisha), India, (360) nautical miles Southwest of Pathein (Myanmar) and (380) nautical miles Southwest of Gwa (Myanmar).

It is not moving towards Myanmar coasts, the present stage of the Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL" is coded yellow stage.

Position of Cyclonic Storm, center pressure and wind

Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL" is located at Latitude (13.8) degree North and Longitude (89.3) degree East, centre pressure of Deep Depression is (998) hPa and maximum wind speed near the center is (45)miles per hour at (05:30) hrs MST today.

During next (24)hrs forecast

The Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL" is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic strom "BULBUL" during next (24)hrs and it is forecast to move North-Northwestwards.

General caution

Due to the Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL", rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread in Magway, Bago, Yangon and Ayeyarwady Regions and Rakhine State, scattered in Naypyitaw, Mandalay and Thanintharyi Regions, Shan, Chin, Kayah, Kayin and Mon States and isolated in Sagaing Region and Kachin State with isolated heavyfalls in Magway, Yangon and Ayeyarwady Regions and Rakhine State within next (48)hours commencing today morning.

Occasional squalls with rough to very rough seas will be experienced off and along Myanmar Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (40)m.p.h. Wave height will be about (8-12) feet off and along Myanmar Coasts.

Advisory

Due to the Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL", Trawlers, vessels and ships off and along Myanmar Coasts are advised to avert possible condition.