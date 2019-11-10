10 Nov 2019

Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Cyclonic Storm No.30, 2019 10th November, 2019 07:00 MST

Report
from Government of Myanmar
Published on 10 Nov 2019

Cyclonic Storm

According to the observations at (06:30)hrs M.S.T today, Severe Cyclonic Storm is crossing West Bengal (India) and Bangladesh Coast. It is downgraded to Cyclonic Strom and continuously move East-Northeastwards.

During next (12)hrs forecast

Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL" is likely to weaken into a Deep Depression during next (12)hrs. It is continue to move East-Northeastwards and emerge into Bangladesh.

General caution

Due to the Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL", rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread to widespread in Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway and Ayeyarwady Regions, Kachin, Shan, Chin and Rakhine States and isolated to scattered in Naypyitaw, Bago, Yangon and Tanintharyi Regions, Kayah, Kayin and Mon States with likelihood of isolated heavyfalls in Sagaing, Mandalay and Magway Regions, Chin and Rakhine States within next (36)hours commencing today morning.

Frequent squalls with rough to very rough seas will be experienced off and along Rakhine Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (45-50)m.p.h. Sea will be moderate to rough elsewhere in Myanmar waters. Wave height will be about (10-13) feet in off and along Rakhine Coasts and (7-9) feet in Deltaic, Gulf of Mottama, off and along Mon-Taninthayi Coast.

Advisory

Strong wind, heavy rainfall and landslide may occur due to the influence of Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL". People who are living near high land areas in Sagaing Region, Chin and Rakhine States, beware of landslide event and trawlers, vessels and ships off and along Rakhine Coast are advised to avert possible condition.

