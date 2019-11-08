Department of Meteorology and Hydrology: Cyclonic Storm No.12, 2019, 7th November, 2019 23:00 MST

Severe Cyclonic Storm

According to the observations at (22:30)hrs M.S.T today, the Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL" over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved Northwestwards and it may further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL". It is centered at about (270) nautical miles South-Southeast of Paradip (Odisha), India, (340) nautical miles South of Sagar Islands (West Bengal)၊ (375) nautical miles South-Southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), (375) nautical miles Southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar) and (385) nautical miles Southwest of Maungdaw (Myanmar).

It is not moving towards Myanmar coasts, the present stage of the Severe Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL" is coded yellow stage.

Position of Severe Cyclonic Storm, center pressure and wind

Severe Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL" is located at Latitude (15.9) degree North and Longitude (88.0) degree East, centre pressure of the Cyclonic storm is (996) hPa and maximum wind speed near the center is (50)miles per hour at (22:30) hrs MST today.

During next (48)hrs forecast

The Severe Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL" is likely to move North-Northwestwards during next (12)hrs and intensify into a Very Severe cyclonic strom "BULBUL" during next (48)hrs.

General caution

Due to the Severe Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL", rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread in Magway, Bago, Yangon and Ayeyarwady Regions and Chin and Rakhine States, scattered in Naypyitaw, Mandalay, lower Sagaing and Thanintharyi Regions, Shan, Kayah, Kayin and Mon States and isolated in Upper Sagaing Region and Kachin State with likelihood of isolated heavyfalls in Magway, Yangon and Ayeyarwady Regions and Rakhine State within next (48)hours commencing today evening.

Frequent squalls with rough to very rough seas will be experienced Deltaic, off and along Rakhine Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (45)m.p.h. Sea will be rough elsewhere in Myanmar waters. Wave height will be about (9-14) feet in Deltaic, off and along Rakhine Coasts and (7-9) feet in Gulf of Mottama, off and along Mon-Taninthayi Coast.

Advisory

Due to the Severe Cyclonic Storm "BULBUL", Trawlers, vessels and ships off and along Myanmar Coasts are advised to avert possible condition.