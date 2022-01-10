Denmark bolsters WFP food assistance to conflict-affected communities in Myanmar [EN/MY]

YANGON – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a contribution of DKK 25 million (USD 3.8 million) from the Government of Denmark for its emergency relief operations in Myanmar, where the need for humanitarian assistance has substantially increased following the military takeover in February 2021, compounded by the socio-economic impact of COVID-19.

The Danish contribution will substantially reinforce WFP’s life-saving assistance to some 360,000 internally displaced people and other vulnerable families affected by conflict in various states/regions in Myanmar including Chin, Kachin, Rakhine, and Shan states.

“Denmark is pleased to support the important work of WFP in providing essential humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar who are in desperate need of help. Unfortunately, there is an increase in needs but we hope the Danish contribution would help serve the certain population of those in dire need,” said Anders Graugaard, Head of Mission of the Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar.

To help with their urgent food needs in 2022, beneficiaries will receive a basic food basket containing rice, pulses, oil, and salt that meet their daily kilocalorie requirements, or cash with which to buy food at the local market.

“Denmark’s important and timely funding will help WFP save lives in Myanmar at a time of increasing need,” said Stephen Anderson, WFP Myanmar Country Director. “We will ensure this humanitarian assistance directly reaches those most in need, working closely with communities and partners, including local civil society organizations.”

While continuing support to vulnerable populations in border areas, over the last few weeks WFP managed to deliver relief food assistance to displaced people in Mindat in Chin State as well as Kyauk Htu in Magwe Region, areas that are difficult to access. Securing sustained access to needy people uprooted by violence in various parts of the country is a major priority for WFP in Myanmar.

Photos of WFP food assistance operations in Myanmar are available here.

#

The United Nations World Food Programme is the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate. We are the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change. Follow WFP on Twitter @WFP_Media and @WFPAsiaPacific.

Follow the Embassy of Denmark on Twitter @DKAmbMyanmar.

Kun Li

WFP

Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, Bangkok, Thailand

kun.li@wfp.org+66 845558994

Nwe Nwe Aye

EOD

NweAye@um.dk+951 538700