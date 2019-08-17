Dengue kills Forty-eight people

Forty-eight people died and 10,757 others were infected by Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever (DHF) across Myanmar in the past seven months, Xinhua reported quoting a release from the Public Health Department under the Ministry of Health and Sports on Wednesday.

As of July 27, Ayeyarwady region registered highest numbers of DHF infection cases with 1,974 cases and five deaths, followed by Yangon region with 1,788 cases and 15 deaths, the department's figures said.

The figures showed that children aged between five and nine years old are mostly infected by the dengue virus with 4,473 cases registered during the period.

People are warned to take preventions against the DHF transmission as lack of sanitation, unhygienic water storage are blamed for causing the infectious disease.