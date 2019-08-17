17 Aug 2019

Dengue kills Forty-eight people

Report
from Mizzima News
Published on 15 Aug 2019 View Original

Forty-eight people died and 10,757 others were infected by Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever (DHF) across Myanmar in the past seven months, Xinhua reported quoting a release from the Public Health Department under the Ministry of Health and Sports on Wednesday.

As of July 27, Ayeyarwady region registered highest numbers of DHF infection cases with 1,974 cases and five deaths, followed by Yangon region with 1,788 cases and 15 deaths, the department's figures said.

The figures showed that children aged between five and nine years old are mostly infected by the dengue virus with 4,473 cases registered during the period.

People are warned to take preventions against the DHF transmission as lack of sanitation, unhygienic water storage are blamed for causing the infectious disease.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.