Dengue kills 15 within two months

By Lab Yadana Bo

The Ministry of Health and Sports said that 15 died of dengue in June and July this year. Most of the victims of dengue are from the age group of 5-9.

Ministry of Health and Sports Deputy Director and Dengue Prevention Project Manager Dr. Nay Yee Yee Lynn said that dengue fever was caused by a virus and this disease is transmitted by Aedes mosquito. The patient may die of dengue when infected. We need to distinguish between dengue and COVID-19 when the patient gets fever.”

The high prevalence of this virus is mostly found in Sagaing Region, Shan State (East), Mon State and Karen State.