Dengue infection figures decline

Myanmar saw a decline in number of Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever cases in first five months of this year, compared to the corresponding period of last year, Xinhua reported quoting a health official.

From January to May this year, the country registered 1,408 dengue infections with 11 deaths, while 2,283 cases were reported with 13 deaths in the same period of last year, said Nay Yi Yi Lin, project manager of Dengue Fever Prevention and Control Program and deputy director of the Public Health Department under the Health and Sports Ministry.

Regionally, the mosquito-borne dengue fever cases were mostly reported in Sagaing, Mandalay, Yangon, Magway regions and Mon state.