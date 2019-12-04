04 Dec 2019

Dengue death toll reaches 123 over 11 months

Report
from Mizzima News
Published on 03 Dec 2019 View Original

The death toll of Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever (DHF) has surged to 123 across Myanmar in 11 months, said figures released by the Ministry of Health and Sport, according to a Xinhua report.

The Public Health Department under the ministry said that 23,203 mosquito-borne disease infection cases were recorded in Myanmar's regions and states from Jan. 1 to Nov. 23 this year.

During the period, the DHF infection mostly occurred in Kachin state, Yangon, Ayeyarwady, Mandalay and Sagaing regions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.