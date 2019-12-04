Dengue death toll reaches 123 over 11 months

The death toll of Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever (DHF) has surged to 123 across Myanmar in 11 months, said figures released by the Ministry of Health and Sport, according to a Xinhua report.

The Public Health Department under the ministry said that 23,203 mosquito-borne disease infection cases were recorded in Myanmar's regions and states from Jan. 1 to Nov. 23 this year.

During the period, the DHF infection mostly occurred in Kachin state, Yangon, Ayeyarwady, Mandalay and Sagaing regions.