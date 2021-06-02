Delivering results for children 2020

Highlights

In 2020, the situation in Myanmar was overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The main focus of all UNICEF’s work was adapting programmes to COVID-19-safe engagement modalities and ensuring critical activities continued. UNICEF Myanmar rapidly repurposed its operations to support a massive coordinated national COVID-19 response, to ensure that children in Myanmar, including the most vulnerable, stayed healthy, able to access critical services, and supported by strengthened systems to mitigate the secondary impacts of the crisis.

As we prepare this annual report, the context in Myanmar has significantly changed as a result of the military takeover on 1 February 2021. However, it is worth noting the results achieved last year, and reflecting on how to continue our critical work for children.