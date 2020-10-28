Delayed and Uneven: COVID-19 Response in Rural Southeast Myanmar, March to June 2020

Myanmar reported its first COVID-19[1] case on March 23rd 2020.[2] Official lockdown measures (on the part of the Myanmar government) were not put in place until mid-April. Limited by local travel restrictions, KHRG began collecting information in early May 2020 primarily by conducting telephone interviews with villagers and local leaders through the networks already established by KHRG researchers. This news bulletin only covers information collected by KHRG through June 2020.[3] In that respect, it only touches on the very early period of responses to the pandemic by the government and Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAOs), and any initial impacts on the lives of villagers. Nevertheless, the observations highlighted in this report point to a number of problems that are likely to worsen now that the situation has become more critical with the number of new cases steadily increasing since late August.

Through the end of June, there had been few reported cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Myanmar, and none reported by KHRG researchers or interviewees specifically in their villages. KHRG interviews thus focused heavily on access to information, awareness training, prevention measures, the availability of support, and the availability of resources for putting standard prevention measures in place. Of interest to KHRG were also any COVID-19 impacts, whether created by the virus itself or resulting from prevention measures set up to curtail its spread.

Both the Myanmar government and the Karen National Union (KNU)[4] independently responded to the COVID-19 outbreak. Prevention measures and access to information have thus varied considerably not simply across the seven districts but within districts. Although in some cases the variations are tied to the remoteness of certain villages, in many cases this variation is tied more clearly to issues of control and the complex political dynamics between the Myanmar government and EAOs in Southeast Myanmar.

In response to COVID-19, the KNU released a statement on March 26th 2020 asking “the Government and Tatmadaw[5] to declare a ‘Nationwide Ceasefire’ without any preconditions.”[6] The KNU emphasised the necessity for collaborative efforts: “[I]n undertaking the effective prevention of the spread of the coronavirus among the public, the KNU has urged the Government to work in coordination and cooperation with the Karen Department of Health and Welfare (KDHW)[7] in accordance with provisions of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA)[8] Chapter (6), Article 25, in the activities of health awareness education and disease prevention, for the people and indigenous populations in the KNU ceasefire areas.” UN Secretary-General António Guterres, as well as other EAOs and CSOs, also called for a ceasefire at that time, which the Tatmadaw rejected, stating: “We respect their proposal but it is not realistic. They just have to follow the law.”[9]

It was not until May 9th that the Myanmar government issued its “Statement on Ceasefire and Eternal Peace,” indicating that it would set up a national-level Central Committee on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Prevention, Containment and Treatment, and that the Tatmadaw would enforce a ceasefire from May 10th to August 31st 2020 “with the aim of effectively and rapidly carrying out containment, prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in Myanmar and restoring eternal peace.”[10] Although couched in terms of encouraging respect for peace principles, the Myanmar government took the opportunity to insist that EAOs “control themselves and take responsibilities for avoiding attacks to each other [… as well as] acts harmful to different levels of administrative machinery of the State.”

The purpose of the Central Committee on COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment was to coordinate and collaborate with EAOs in information exchange and the prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19. Despite the creation of this committee, there seems to be little coordination and collaboration between the different stakeholders. The lack of any centralised or coordinated action between the Myanmar government and the KNU, along with partner organisations, has meant that some areas received information and instructions from multiple stakeholders, other areas from just one, while some areas received no information or instructions from any stakeholders.

In mixed-control areas, the circulation of two sets of instructions often enflamed existing tensions between political stakeholders, with local KNU leaders refusing to accept regulations created by the Myanmar government. Likewise, Tatmadaw commanders and soldiers accused villagers of not following protocol because they were following KNU orders rather than Myanmar government orders. Although a few other organisations, including ethnic health providers, local stakeholders, NGOs and religious groups, have been involved in awareness and prevention activities, some noted that their actions have also been limited or constrained by the on-going conflicts and tensions, and refusals to collaborate. Ultimately, villagers are the ones who suffer, either by receiving unclear or incomplete information, or by having to deal with disputes over procedures themselves. Furthermore, due to the lack of coordination, prevention measures often vary between neighbouring villages, and have led to conflict and tensions between villagers themselves in a number of areas.

Villagers in areas that did not receive formal information and instructions have relied on information that they obtained online and through social media, and have tended to adopt their own prevention measures, often drawing on religious practices commonly used for protection purposes. This poor access to awareness and prevention information may have had little impact thus far because of the low-infection rates during the reporting period, but if the virus spreads to these areas, villagers’ current informal prevention measures are likely to offer insufficient protection.

Support has also been highly variable and is an issue that needs to be addressed in on-going response initiatives. The Myanmar government laid out provisions in its April 2020 COVID-19 Economic Relief Plan (entitled “Overcoming as One”)[11] to provide unconditional cash and in-kind food transfers to vulnerable households and at-risk populations. In the actual implementation of the plan, only villagers living in government-controlled areas received assistance, despite the plan’s claim of “leaving no-one behind.” As such, we find a contrast within townships, even within village tracts, where some villages received support from the government and others did not, making it extremely difficult to assess the situation of any region without having information about each village. Even though the government support was minimal and has proved insufficient in relieving the livelihood challenges faced by villagers, the fact that not all villagers have been included in government plans, despite being Myanmar citizens, is highly disconcerting.

The KNU has been able to provide a little assistance to families in some areas, but is not able to tap into the international funds available to national governments. The Myanmar government by contrast has received funding from multiple sources, including the IMF (USD 356.5 million in emergency assistance) specifically to implement its COVID-19 Economic Relief Plan (CERP) that claims to be “a coordinated whole-of-nation response.” In its reporting to the IMF, the Myanmar government states that it provided food for households without a regular income to the sum of 71.103 billion kyats [close to USD 55 million][12] in the month of April.[13] However, in reality, only families in government-controlled areas have received that assistance. Although the numbers are difficult to determine, anywhere from 100,000 to 350,000 people in Southeast Myanmar alone may have been left out.[14]

Because of the limited timeframe of this report, and the fact that most of the interviews were conducted in May, the full impact of travel restrictions and other constraints on livelihood activities was likely not yet felt by most villagers. Thus, the livelihood challenges reported here may not fully reflect the actual situation even at the end of the reporting period, and should not be taken as an indication that the situation is without concern. In fact, some of the later interviews point to the beginning of serious livelihood problems for villagers. The fragility of villagers’ livelihood situation often makes it such that any temporary adversity can serve as a trigger that pushes them into severe deprivation. In one interview (from July 2020) not included in this report, a villager speaks of no longer being able to feed his family because he has not been able to work due to COVID-19. With six children in his care, they have been forced to gradually reduce their number of daily meals, which now consists only of rice, and a few vegetables if they are able to find them. When their rice ran out, he began borrowing rice from family members but he can no longer count on that because they are struggling as well. It is highly likely that more families are in a similar situation at present, and that the possibilities for mutual aid among villagers and within families are now shrinking. These cases might also go unnoticed given the limited access to many areas.

Healthcare and education are not sufficiently covered in this report, but merit further investigation. Although some (interior) travel for medical purposes has been possible, the widespread restrictions on travel have impacted the movement of healthcare workers and the availability of medicine and supplies in more remote areas. It is also not clear whether villagers living along the Thai-Myanmar border are able to access medical services since the lack of clinics in their areas often leave them dependent upon medical services in Thailand. There has been some indication that Thai authorities have only been accepting border crossing for certain types of medical conditions. Overall, healthcare facilities and services in rural Southeast Myanmar are inadequate and unlikely to be able to handle a healthcare crisis should infection rates rise. If the distribution of support to households is any indication of wider government strategies, there is little chance that the international funds received by the Myanmar government that have been targeted for bolstering medical and sanitary infrastructure will be used in non-government-controlled areas, leaving hundreds of thousands even more vulnerable and at risk.

For most areas, the academic year had just ended at the time of the COVID-19 outbreak in Myanmar. Classes resumed in July, thus outside the timeframe of this report. Nevertheless, many of the new prevention measures being introduced for Myanmar government schools are going to make it difficult for some families to send their children back to school. It will thus be important to monitor the education situation closely in order to mitigate long-term impacts that may be hard to reverse if children stop attending school.

This report is divided into sections according to district in order to underscore the variation in responses and access to information that exists across KHRG’s operation area in Southeast Myanmar: Doo Tha Htoo (Thaton), Taw Oo (Toungoo), Kler Lwee Htoo (Nyaunglebin), Mergui-Tavoy, Mu Traw (Hpapun), Dooplaya and Hpa-an districts.[15] The hope is that by detailing the situation in each district, aid and protection organisations may find it easier to identify areas in particular need. KHRG also expects to continue reporting on the impacts of COVID-19, and so organising information by district should make it easier to track changes.