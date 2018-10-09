09 Oct 2018

Deep Depression No.3, 2018 - 9th October, 2018 07:00 MST Today

Report
from Government of Myanmar
Published on 09 Oct 2018 View Original

Deep Depression

According to the observations at (06:30)hrs M.S.T today, the depression over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal has moved West- Northwestwards and further intensified into a Deep Depression. It is centered at about (310)miles southeast of Gopalpur and about (280) miles southeast of Kalingapatinam (India).

It is not moving towards Myanmar coasts, the present stage of the depression is coded yellow stage.

Position of Deep Depression, Center pressure and wind

Deep Depression is located at Latitude (14.5) degree North and Longitude (86.9) degree East, Centre pressure of depression is (1000) hPa and maximum wind speed near the center is (40) miles per hour.

During next (24)hrs Forecast

It is forecast to move Northwestwards and it may further intensify into a cyclonic storm during next (24) hours.

General caution

Due to the Deep Depression, rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread to widespread in Naypyitaw, Sagaing, Mandalay and Magway Regions, Kachin, Shan, Chin and Rakhine States with isolated to regionally heavy falls within (9.10.2018) to (13.10.2018).

Occasional squalls with rough seas will be experienced Deltaic, off and along Rakhine Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (40) m.p.h. Sea will be moderate to rough elsewhere in Myanmar waters.Wave height will be about (9 - 12) feet Deltaic, off and along Rakhine Coasts and about (6-9)feet Gulf of Mottama, off and along Mon-Taninthayi Coasts.

Advisory

People should be awared trawlers, vessels and ships off and along Myanmar Coasts.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.