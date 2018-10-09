Deep Depression No.3, 2018 - 9th October, 2018 07:00 MST Today

Deep Depression

According to the observations at (06:30)hrs M.S.T today, the depression over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal has moved West- Northwestwards and further intensified into a Deep Depression. It is centered at about (310)miles southeast of Gopalpur and about (280) miles southeast of Kalingapatinam (India).

It is not moving towards Myanmar coasts, the present stage of the depression is coded yellow stage.

Position of Deep Depression, Center pressure and wind

Deep Depression is located at Latitude (14.5) degree North and Longitude (86.9) degree East, Centre pressure of depression is (1000) hPa and maximum wind speed near the center is (40) miles per hour.

During next (24)hrs Forecast

It is forecast to move Northwestwards and it may further intensify into a cyclonic storm during next (24) hours.

General caution

Due to the Deep Depression, rain or thundershowers will be fairly widespread to widespread in Naypyitaw, Sagaing, Mandalay and Magway Regions, Kachin, Shan, Chin and Rakhine States with isolated to regionally heavy falls within (9.10.2018) to (13.10.2018).

Occasional squalls with rough seas will be experienced Deltaic, off and along Rakhine Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (40) m.p.h. Sea will be moderate to rough elsewhere in Myanmar waters.Wave height will be about (9 - 12) feet Deltaic, off and along Rakhine Coasts and about (6-9)feet Gulf of Mottama, off and along Mon-Taninthayi Coasts.

Advisory

People should be awared trawlers, vessels and ships off and along Myanmar Coasts.