Decision Inviting the Competent Authorities of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to Submit Observations pursuant to Rule 103(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Evidence on the “Prosecution’s Request for a Ruling on Jurisdiction under Article 19(3). . .

PRE-TRIAL CHAMBER I (the “Chamber”) of the International Criminal Court (the “Court”) issues this decision inviting the competent authorities of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar (“Myanmar”) to submit observations pursuant to rule 103(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Evidence (the “Rules”) on the “Prosecution’s Request for a Ruling on Jurisdiction under Article 19(3) of the Statute” (the “Request” or the “Prosecutor’s Request”).

On 9 April 2018, the Prosecutor filed her Request pursuant to regulation 46(3) of the Regulations of the Court and article 19(3) of the Rome Statute (the “Statute”), seeking a ruling from the Pre-Trial Chamber on whether the Court may exercise jurisdiction over the alleged deportation of members of the Rohingya people from Myanmar into Bangladesh.

On 11 April 2018, the President of the Pre-Trial Division assigned the Request to the Chamber.2

On 7 May 2018, the Chamber invited the competent authorities of Bangladesh to submit observations pursuant to rule 103(1) of the Rules on the Prosecutor’s Request.

The Chamber notes article 21(1)(a) of the Statute and rule 103 of the Rules. The Chamber recalls in particular rule 103(1) of the Rules, according to which the Chamber may, at any stage of the proceedings, “if it considers it desirable for the proper determination of the case, […] grant leave to a State, organization or person to submit […] any observation on any issue that the Chamber deems appropriate”.

In her Request, the Prosecutor alleges that since August 2017 more than 670,000 members of the Rohingya people, lawfully present in Myanmar, have been intentionally deported into Bangladesh.4 Considering that the crime of deportation is alleged to have commenced on the territory of Myanmar, the Chamber deems it appropriate to seek observations from the competent authorities of Myanmar on the Prosecutor’s Request. Such observations would, in these particular circumstances, assist the Chamber in its determination of the Request sub judice.

The Chamber invites the competent authorities of Myanmar to submit written observations, either publicly or confidentially, on the following matters: (i) the possibility of the Court’s exercise of territorial jurisdiction over the alleged deportation of members of the Rohingya people from Myanmar into Bangladesh; (ii) the circumstances surrounding the crossing of the border by members of the Rohingya people from Myanmar into Bangladesh; and (iii) any other matter in connection with the Prosecutor’s Request that, in the opinion of the competent authorities of Myanmar, would assist the Chamber in its determination of this Request.