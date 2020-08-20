Decentralized Evaluation: WFP’s relief food and cash assistance for conflict-affected people in Kachin and northern Shan (January 2016 – December 2019)

World Food Programme (WFP) Myanmar Country Office (CO) commissioned a mid-term evaluation of its relief food and cash assistance for conflict-affected people. The programmatic scope is the provision of unconditional food transfers and/or Cash-Based Transfers (CBT) to populations affected by crisis, main activity the Strategic Outcome 1 of both the Protracted Relief and Recovery Operation (PRRO) 200299 from January 2016 to December 2017, and the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) from January 2018 to December 2019. The geographic scope is the conflict-affected areas of Kachin and Northern Shan States (excluding Konkyan township).

Since 2011, people in Kachin and Northern Shan have been facing a resurgence of armed conflict between the Myanmar Armed Forces and Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAO), as well as between EAOs. This conflict has undermined the access to basic services, the economic growth and the capacity of vulnerable people to produce and access sufficient, diversified, and nutritious food. It has also led to the protracted displacement of about 97,000 IDPs in 140 camps in Kachin and about 8,800 people in 33 camps in Northern Shan. In June 2018, the Myanmar Government announced its Camp Closure Policy, but conditions are not yet conducive for large-scale returns.

To reply to these needs, WFP worked with its Cooperating Partners (CPs) to provide in-kind monthly assistance to Internally Displaced People (IDPs) from 2012 to 2016. In 2016, WFP progressively switched from in-kind assistance to unconditional cash assistance. In 2018, WFP's relief assistance reached 48,000 IDPs in Kachin and 7,500 IDPs in in Northern Shan.