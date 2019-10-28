28 Oct 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 28 October 2019 - Myanmar

Report
from UN Department of Global Communications
Published on 28 Oct 2019 View Original

(excerpts)

Myanmar

Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that they are deeply concerned by the impact of stepped up fighting in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, where civilians have been caught up in an escalation of fighting between the Myanmar Military and the Arakan Army in Rathadaung Township in recent days. Human rights violations and abuses continue to be reported.

Some 32,000 people remain displaced in Rakhine and Chin states, and this is in addition to the 128,000 internally displaced people — mostly Rohingya — who remain in camps in Rakhine state, many for more than seven years.

Insecurity and access restrictions across much of Rakhine State are impeding humanitarian organizations to assess and respond to the needs of affected people.

The UN calls on all parties to the conflict to adhere to international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians and facilitate timely access to people in need. The Humanitarian Response Plan for this year seeks $214.4 million to assist some 1 million people in need in Myanmar. That Plan is 78.5 per cent funded so far.

For her part, the Secretary‑General’s Special Envoy, Christine Schraner Burgener, has repeatedly expressed her concern over how the clashes between the Arakan Army and the Myanmar Military have exacerbated the precarious situation in Rakhine, one of the nation’s poorest regions.

