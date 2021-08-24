Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 23 August 2021 - Myanmar

(excerpt)

Myanmar

From Myanmar, our colleagues there today said that they will continue to call on security forces to ensure the protection of civilians, as the number of people killed in political violence in the country tops 1,000. Thousands more — many of them women and children — have been injured.

Our colleagues strongly condemn the widespread use of lethal force, as well as other serious violations of human rights, including extrajudicial killing, arbitrary detention, torture, ill treatment, and enforced disappearances.

More than six months since the military seized control over the democratically-elected Government of Myanmar on 1 February, more than 3,300 people remain in detention. They include politicians, authors, human rights defenders, teachers, health-care workers, civil servants, journalists, monks, celebrities, and just ordinary citizens.