Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 22 November 2021 - Myanmar

(excerpt)

Myanmar

Quick update from Myanmar: I can tell you that we are deeply concerned by the intensification of arbitrary arrests in Myanmar. The targeting of members of the National League for Democracy, affiliates and others promoting a return to Myanmar's democratic path, and those exercising their most basic rights to peaceful assembly. These arbitrary arrests must stop. We also remain concerned over recent attacks on National League for Democracy offices and recall the Security Council's Presidential Statement of March of this year, expressing concern over arbitrary detentions of Members of Government, including the President and State Counsellor. We are expressing our continued concern over the intensifying crackdown and treatment of detainees by the military, including increased reports of sexual violence. Credible reports indicate that at least 175 people have died while in custody since February of this year. That includes 50 deaths in custody reported since the beginning of October alone, and many of the bodies showed signs of mistreatment or torture. We reiterate our call for the release of all detainees and for the cessation of violence on all sides.