CSO space in the peace process is being squeezed concludes report

Myanmar’s peace process is dominated by its core stakeholders – the Government; EAOs and Tatmadaw. But to achieve sustainable peace it needs to be inclusive, and the stakeholder that is key to bringing in the voices of people into the process – CSOs - is being marginalized according to the findings of a recent report.

The report by the Enlightened Myanmar Research Foundation (EMReF), which was supported by the Joint Peace Fund, drew on extensive interviews with a wide range of CSOs. It found that i) Civil Society is being marginalized in the mainstream peace process, although CSOs have managed to find some ways to influence the process; ii) CSO support to peacebuilding activities is largely appropriate for current situation in Myanmar; iii) CSOs’ peacebuilding work can be improved through greater collaboration among CSOs; and iv) Some CSOs are struggling to engage with donors.

Myat Thet Thitsar, EMReF’s Chief Executive Officer, said CSOs in Myanmar play a critical role not only in peacebuilding and supporting the existing peace architecture, but also contribute towards building support for values that will make peace sustainable. “CSOs help shape Myanmar and its people through raising awareness about human rights, civic rights, and by helping to build a better society. CSOs are always involved in peace related movements such as monitoring ceasefires and issuing demands to stop the war by pushing for stakeholders to hold dialogue with each other. That’s how CSOs play an essential role not only in peacebuilding, but also through state-building and nation-building,” she said.

The report, titled ‘The Role of CSOs in Myanmar Peace Process’, involved interviewing 160 people from 123 different organizations. It provides an analysis of civil society actors supporting peace in Myanmar, how they contribute to the official and unofficial peace process, the types of peacebuilding activities they perform, and the factors that enable and constrain their activity.

EMReF’s research shows that CSOs play a key supportive role in three different ways: through providing advice to the peace stakeholders at the Union Peace Conference on various sectors such as land, environment and natural resources, economics, gender and political issues at the State/Regional level; through their involvement in the issue-based dialogues at the State and Regional levels; and through their daily involvement in advocacy and peacebuilding activities outside the formal process. This includes awareness-raising on peace process and ceasefire issues, promoting social cohesion at the community level, monitoring ceasefires, and facilitating with the armed actors and assisting humanitarian service delivery.

Myat The Thitsar, Director and Strategic Advisor at EMReF highlighted how CSOs have also been bridging the gap between EAOs and the general public. “EAOs already recognized that CSOs in Myanmar can actively create and provide technical skills and information updates around land, gender, human rights, socio-economic issues and other areas in the peace process,” she said. “However, the key actors are more reluctant to allow CSOs to be involved in the political, and more advanced level dialogues. This is where CSOs face limitations and doubts about their capacities and efficiency,” she added.

To support the release of the report, EMReF held a public launch event, with supporting panel discussions, which took place on 16 and 17 May at the Sedona and Mercure Hotels in Yangon. The launch was attended by 114 participants from various CSOs, NGOs, CBOs, Think Tanks, women’s organizations and youth groups from different States and Regions, as well as media representatives. This gathering provided CSOs and other organizations with a space to come together and discuss the current role of CSOs in Myanmar’s peace process and how could they can increase participation in the process in order to help reach inclusive peace in Myanmar.

La San Aung, an independent researcher at the report launch, emphasized the diverse functions that CSOs perform across Myanmar and their potential to build peace. “CSOs perform multiple functions across States and Regions based on their ethnicity, political ideology and geographical areas. Through these functions, CSOs have a huge impact in shaping the country which can help promote a culture of peace and democratic values,” he said.

He also noted, however, that there remain limits on where CSOs are most valued. “CSOs can engage very well in the formal peace process as the mediators and facilitators between the armed actors. However, CSOs are not being considered as one of the decision-making actors yet,” he said.