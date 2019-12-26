CRS Myanmar: Gender value chain analysis study (June 2019)

Unlike other studies that show women holding primary responsibility for agricultural labor, the gender value chain analysis found that women and men in Chin communities work side by side during labor-intensive activities such as ploughing, planting, composting, weeding, and harvesting of both staple and cash crops. However, women tend to be involved in a broader range of activities across the value chain, especially for cash crops, and predominate in post-harvest work for both staple and cash crops.