CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 20 February 2020

Myanmar

Intensification of conflict in Rakhine state has forced the closure of markets and trade routes, resulting in growing needs in the region.

For one week, the Kaladan River trade route which connects the township of Paletwa in southern Chin state to the rest of Myanmar has been closed by the government due to insecurity in Kyauktaw Township in neighbouring Rakhine.

Reports indicate that food rations are diminished, as are other livelihood supplies.

Read more about Myanmar

Niger

On 17 February at least 20 people died, of which four refugees, and 10 were injured in a stampede during a food and cash distribution in the town of Diffa.

The Diffa region currently hosts more than 250,000 displaced people, including approximately 120,000 refugees from Nigeria and some 110,000 IDPs.

The worsening security situation drives new major displacements, secondary movements, and irregular access for humanitarian actors.

Read more about Niger

Syria

Almost a third (900,000) of the 3 million people residing in the north-west of Syria has been displaced since 1 December 2019. Several have experienced secondary displacement as they fled to Idleb from other conflict areas.

While the Turkish border remains closed and clashes draw further north in the governorate, IDP camps have reached their full capacity and IDPs are filling other public spaces, including outdoors.

Read more about Syria