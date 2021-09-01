CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 1 September 2021

Myanmar

Monsoon floods since 21 July have affected at least 125,000 people, including IDPs, and resulted in fatalities and damage to shelters, critical infrastructure, and agriculture. The most affected areas are Kachin, Kayin, Mon, Rakhine, and Shan states, and Mandalay and Tanintharyi regions. Shelter damage was reported in Maga Yang camp in Waingmaw township (Kachin state) that hosts 1,600 IDPs. Around 1,470 IDPs were affected in Muse township (Shan). In Toungup township (Rakhine) around 1,300 houses across 10 villages were flooded, as well as a hospital and paddy fields. The floods damaged at least 170 square kilometres of agricultural land, making farmers likely to need livelihoods support. Initial response including temporary shelter for evacuees is underway but likely to be hampered by humanitarian access constraints such as insecurity and clashes, travel restrictions including those related to COVID-19, checkpoints, and road blockages.

Go to Myanmar page

South Sudan

Heavy rains that began in May have caused flooding and overflow of the Nile, Lol and Sobat rivers. At least 380,000 people have been affected by flooding in six states, with Jonglei and Unity states most affected. An additional 100,000 people are still displaced from flooding in 2020, sheltering in Bor and Mangalla IDP camps, and in Mingkaman. Two consecutive years of flooding have disrupted planting (May-July), with some areas remaining submerged for a year or longer. Livelihoods of farmers and herders have been disrupted, and the population's coping capacity is diminishing. Food, shelter, NFIs, WASH services, health and nutrition services, protection, and livelihood support are needed. Access constraints include flooded and inaccessible roads, making air transport necessary for aid delivery, and violence in some of the flood affected areas, such as Warrap state.

Go to South Sudan page

Venezuela

Heavy rains beginning 22 August in Mérida state (western Venezuela) have resulted in the overflow of several rivers, flooding with debris, and landslides. As at 29 August heavy rains had hit several states of Venezuela, affecting more than 54,500 people in 87 municipalities across 11 states. More than 8,000 houses were destroyed by the floods, displacing nearly 35,600 people. Mérida remains the most affected state, with around 800 houses severely damaged or destroyed. Evacuation centres have been set up for some of the displaced, others are hosted by friends or relatives. Landslides have blocked some roads, hampering humanitarian access. The government announced a state of emergency for 90 days to deal with the disaster caused by the floods in the west and the south of the country. Health, shelter, food, NFIs and WASH needs are reported.

Go to Venezuela page