CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 01 June 2022

Myanmar

The total number of IDPs in Myanmar has crossed 1 million for the first time, including close to 700,000 people displaced since the February 2021 coup. The latest surge in IDPs was caused by clashes between the military junta and resistance fighters in the Sagaing Region that intensified from April and caused the new displacement of around 82,000 people over 9–23 May. The region has also reported the most fatalities since the coup, with a total of around 8,200 -- around half of these occurring in 2022. The clashes have disrupted the harvest in Sagaing and are hampering the delivery of crops to the market, aggravating livelihood vulnerabilities and food insecurity. The main needs of the IDPs in Sagaing are food, healthcare, and shelter, and more than 170,000 IDPs are in urgent need of WASH assistance. Provision of aid, especially food security assistance, has been hindered due to frequent clashes and insecurity.

Niger

Attacks by non-state armed groups have intensified in the Tillaberi region, resulting in over 40 civilians killed since the beginning of May. More than 15,000 people have fled their villages and arrived in Torodi and Makalondi communes in the past three weeks. The continuing influx of displaced people means humanitarian needs are rising in Torodi and Makalondi communes, where hundreds of internally displaced people were already living with the host community. The violence caused the closure of 7 markets and 148 schools, affecting more than 15,000 students. Around 1.2 million people in Tillaberi are severely food insecure due to violence, drought, and poor harvests in 2021. The food situation could worsen for this population, composed mainly of farmers and pastoralists, as the lean season is starting. Food, water, shelter, health and protection are the most urgent needs.

Nigeria

Following a series of attacks and threats by armed gunmen between 16 and 22 May, around 5,500 people were displaced to neighbouring wards in the Bakura, Bukkuyum, and Gusau Local Government Areas (Zamfara state). Some 61 people were killed in the attacks, 58 others injured, cattle were stolen, and food supplies looted. The main needs of displaced people include shelter, food, security, and NFIs. Some of the displaced people are farmers, who were forced to leave their farmlands and flee to safety. Since the escalation of banditry in 2019, farmland has become increasingly abandoned in northwestern states including Zamfara. Banditry is one of the drivers of food insecurity in Zamfara state, with nearly 1.2 million people projected to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and worse food security outcomes over June-August 2022.

