Creating a cohesive society by including people with disabilities

An inclusive peace in Myanmar needs to include all members of society. That means engaging people often marginalized from public life. iSchool Myanmar, supported by the Joint Peace Fund (JPF), is seeking to help the peace process reach communities that are often neglected, by running peace trainings for people living with disabilities and also for the LGBT community.

Last week, they completed their fourth training at Bawathit School for the Blind in Meiktila, Mandalay Region. The training gathered 35 participants and among them were people with a visual impairment, parents and caregivers of children with physical disabilities or autism who came from the neighboring towns such as Pyaw Bwe, Yamethin, The Taw and Won Twin in Mandalay Region. Previously, they have held three other trainings in Mandalay and Pyin Oo Lwin involving a total of 94 people.

iSchool Myanmar’s Project Manager, U Ye Win, said the main objective of the training was to create a cohesive society in Myanmar. “Peace doesn’t mean lack of conflict alone. If we are excluding each other because of religious beliefs, ethnicity or a sexual orientation, it isn’t peace. We need to accept all ethnic and religious minorities, people with disabilities and LGBT people too. When we can tolerate all the peoples and attitudes of the modern world, I hope we’ll be able to bring peace,” U Ye Win says.

The training ran for four days from 20 to 23 May and the participants learned about Myanmar’s political history, federalism, the current peace process, disability rights and multiculturalism.

For Thandar Myint, a 25-year old with a visual impairment, participating in a training like this meant much more than just gaining knowledge. She said she wants to show other people like her that they shouldn’t stay at home and be limited by their disability. “We need to better understand what’s happening in our country and contribute. Before, radio was the only source of information for me. For me its very satisfying to listen to the trainer and then discuss things in an interactive way.”

Htay Win Aung, a 35-year-old man, has been living in Bawathit School for the Blind for three years and working for a Massage Center run by the School. He said he was not interested in politics and never realized that he needed to be. “This is a very good training and has opened my eyes to the need to be more interested in the affairs of my country. I feel really sorry for my friends who cannot join this course, but I will definitely share what I learned with them,” he says.

Gam Phan, a teacher with a visual impairment, lost his eyesight only a few years ago. Being an active person who was involved in campaigns and advocacy in the past, he said he was delighted that he got the chance to join this training. “I would like to learn more about federalism and I want to be involved in working for the rights of those with disabilities.”

Dr. Tayzar San teaches federalism and Myanmar political history at the training. He said the persons with disabilities usually feel like they are second-class citizens and think that it’s alright for them not to know about politics or the peace process in their country since many ordinary citizens are not aware them. However, this was a golden opportunity for them to be included in the process and embrace the development in the country, He said: “People with disabilities are usually not taken into consideration on many issues. There is not a high enough awareness of peace and federalism even among the ordinary people, and it’s usually not discussed with or taught to those with disabilities. For the betterment of the country, each and every citizen needs to know what we are going through and how,” he said.