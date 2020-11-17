COVID-19: UNICEF provides 60,000 take-home toys to children of frontline workers and volunteers across Myanmar

China and UNICEF join hands to support Early Childhood Development in the face of COVID-19

NAY PYI TAW, 06 November 2020 – Today, the People’s Republic of China and UNICEF provided 60,000 take home toys to be distributed to young children of front line health care providers and volunteers across Myanmar as part of the jointly funded US$1.6 million ‘Early Childhood Development in the Face of COVID-19 in Myanmar’ project.

The year-long project, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, aims to help children and families to adapt to a new reality, support preschool teachers to cope with pressures, and help alleviate the stress of young children. The initiative is set to benefit at least 380,000 children under the age of eight, at least 60,000 health care workers with children under age five, and over 6,000 preschool teachers.

Myanmar has been hit hard in recent months by the second wave of COVID-19, with the pandemic creating heavy challenges for all those involved in response and control activities. Collateral impact on family members has been serious.

“We thank and pay tribute to all the people working to help children and families affected by COVID-19, and recognize that the children of frontline responders, who are in a unique situation, also need our support,” said June Kunugi, UNICEF Representative to Myanmar, speaking at the handover ceremony. “This toy pack can help the children feel some extra warmth and love, as well as pride in their mother or father-or sometimes both-being a hero or heroine of this pandemic.’”

Through the project, four story books will also be adapted and distributed into Myanmar language for young children and their caregivers. Two of these books will be adapted into 90 ethnic languages. Animated videos are also being developed for broadcast, focusing on promotion of awareness around COVID-19, disease prevention, psychosocial care and activities with young children.

“We thank the People’s Republic of China for their generous support under the South-South and Triangular programme and for focusing efforts in the places where care and solidarity are much needed. UNICEF remains committed to supporting the Government and people of Myanmar to support children and their families during this pandemic and beyond,” added Kunugi.

