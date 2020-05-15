COVID-19: LWF on frontlines of response in rural Myanmar

Working on prevention messaging with UN, partner communities and local health authorities

(LWI) - As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread globally, developing countries with internally displaced populations, high labor migration, and weak health systems are especially vulnerable. In response to these challenges in Myanmar, the Lutheran World Federation (LWF) is collaborating with partners on the front line of prevention campaigns in Rakhine, Chin, and Kayin states.

With limited testing available in Myanmar and only one existing diagnostic lab in the country, there are fears that the pandemic may be spreading invisibly. LWF partner communities, including migrant source communities in border areas and camps for internally displaced populations (IDPs) are especially at risk.

LWF is working in the field with over 220 partner communities, including IDP camps, and is collaborating closely with state, township, and local authorities to respond quickly and compassionately to the pandemic. This includes reallocating resources in response to requests from partner communities and health authorities.

In remote Chin State, LWF has assisted the Mindat Department of Health in educating the public about how to protect themselves and others. In addition, the health department has requested assistance in procuring necessary medical equipment and supplies.

Kayin State is facing an influx of migrant workers from neighboring Thailand, and many returning to communities in Hlaingbwe and Kyainseikgyi townships lack basic knowledge about the disease, while also downplaying the importance of self-quarantine. Hence, LWF is working with health authorities to disseminate local-language information, encouraging communities to take simple preventative measures. The authorities have also requested assistance with procuring medical equipment and supplies.

In Ann Township, Rakhine State, while raising awareness in partner communities, LWF is also meeting with the township health department for emergency preparation, community awareness, and procurement needs.