COVID-19 Case Management Guideline for Home-Based Care in Myanmar [EN/MY]

Introduction

This guideline is intended to help the health care providers who are providing life-saving medical treatment to COVID-19 patients in the context of home-based care when referring the patients to the designated health care facilities are not feasible. When possible, a doctor and his/her team* should follow the patient at home, in person or by teleconsultation to be sure that the family and the patient have the best follow up.

It is strongly recommended to transfer the patients to the designated health care facilities whenever it is available and it is indicated at any point during the course of home-based management.

Some investigations in this guideline may not be available in some parts of Myanmar and/or may not be done for a certain period of time due to limitation of the resources, health care providers are needed to treat the patient with their own clinical judgment. Similarly, some medicines are out of reach for various reasons, general measures such as prone position, breathing exercise, oxygen treatment, steroid therapy and anticoagulation therapy are paramount in managing mild to moderately severe COVID-19 patients and preventing the disease progression.

As infection prevention control measures are the key component of preventing the COVID-19 disease transmission, caregiver training is important in managing the COVID-19 patients at home. Therefore, adequate time should be allowed to give proper training to caregivers and reassessment of their understanding and practicing while managing the patient either at home visit or via teleconsultation.