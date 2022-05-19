Countrywide Overview - MIMU 5W - 25th March 2022

What is the 5W

The “Who does What Where, When and for Whom” database, or 5W, is a tool which tracks the implementation of humanitarian and development projects to support coordination, planning and efficient use of resources. In Myanmar, the 5W is normally compiled by the Myanmar Information Management Unit every six months, based on reports provided voluntarily by contributing agencies.

The MIMU 5W shows which organisations (WHO) are carrying out which activities (WHAT) in which locations (WHERE); whether the project is planned, ongoing, suspended or completed/ended (WHEN), and the project beneficiary focus (for WHOM).

The 5W provides information at a number of different levels: