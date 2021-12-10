Countrywide Overview - MIMU 3W - November 2021

What is the 3W

The “Who does What Where” database, or 3W, is a tool which tracks the implementation of humanitarian and development projects to support coordination, planning and efficient use of resources. In Myanmar, the 3W is normally compiled by the Myanmar Information Management Unit every six months, based on reports provided voluntarily by contributing agencies. Given the changing situation, there was a 9-month gap between the last round in 2020 (August) and the first in 2021 (May 2021), followed by a 5-month gap to the second round in 2021 (October).

The MIMU 3W is actually a “5W” in that it shows which organisations (WHO) are carrying out which activities (WHAT) in which locations (WHERE); whether the project is planned, ongoing, suspended or completed/ended (WHEN), and the project beneficiary focus (for WHOM).

The 3W provides information at a number of different levels:

(WHO) Organisations are disaggregated by agency type - UN, International and National NGOs, Community-based Organisations (CBOs), Border-based Organisations (BBOs), Red Cross agencies, as well as Donors and Embassies directly implementing interventions. (WHAT) Activities are presented at Sector and Sub-sector levels. This 3W covers 22 sectors, classified into 157 separate sub-sectors. Sector/sub-sector definitions have been defined by the sector/cluster working groups or, where there is no such established group, through consultations with groups of individuals working in the specific sector. (WHERE) The location of activities to State/Region, Township, Village Tract and Village/Camp level. The MIMU 3W describes projects at village level (data files), at Village Tract level (sector and sub-sector static maps, village tract dashboard), and at township level (township dashboard and sector-level static maps and tables). The 3W products can be found on the MIMU website. The Myanmar 3W uses Place codes (Pcodes) – or unique location identifiers – to combine data from different sources. The Oct’21 3W is based on the MIMU P-code release (Version 9.3) which provides unique P-codes and standard English transliterations of names for settlements across the country as well as IDP camps/sites in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan (North). (WHEN) Project status and timeframe. The MIMU 3W notes whether the project is planned, ongoing, suspended (indicating temporary or longer-term suspension) or completed/ended at the time of the 3W analysis. (FOR WHOM) Project Focus. The MIMU collects information of whether the projects are focused on Development Focus (Normal Programme), Other vulnerable groups (not IDP related), IDP and Host Community Focus and IDP Focus.

Please note that the MIMU 3W reflects the spread of the contributing agencies’ activities. It DOES NOT reflect the extent to which needs are covered.