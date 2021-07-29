Countrywide Overview - MIMU 3W - July 2021

What is the 3W

The “Who does What Where” database, or 3W, is a tool which tracks the implementation of humanitarian and development projects to support coordination, planning and efficient use of resources. In Myanmar, the 3W is normally compiled by the Myanmar Information Management Unit every six months, based on reports provided voluntarily by contributing agencies. Given the changing situation, there has been a 9 month gap since the last 3W round documenting agencies activities as of August 28th 2020.

The MIMU 3W is actually a “5W” in that it shows:

• which organisations (WHO),

• are carrying out which activities (WHAT),

• in which locations (WHERE),

• project status – whether planned, ongoing or completed (WHEN)

• project beneficiary focus (for WHOM) – whether IDP focused or focused on other vulnerable communities.

The 3W provides information at a number of different levels: