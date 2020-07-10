Country-Led Formative Evaluation: The Maternal and Child Cash Transfer Programme in Chin and Rakhine States in Myanmar

Executive Summary

Introduction

The Ministry of Social Welfare Relief and Resettlement (MSWRR), Government of Myanmar, through the Department of Social Welfare (DSW), is leading the social protection agenda outlined under the National Social Protection Strategic Plan. The DSW is in charge of the implementation of the key flagship programmes - one of which is the Maternal and Child Cash Transfer (MCCT) programme. The MCCT programme began in Chin State in June 2017, later expanded to Rakhine State and Naga land in January 2018 and further expanded to Kayah and Kayin States in October 2018. The ultimate objective of the MCCT programme is to improve nutritional outcomes for all mothers and children during the first critical 1,000 days of life, from conception to 24 months of age, that can perpetuate an intergenerational cycle of poor nutritional status.

In line with this, the MCCT programme aims to empower pregnant and lactating women with additional purchasing power (MMK 15,000 per month/10.5 USD) to meet their basic needs during the first 1,000 days, along with complementary awareness sessions on nutrition, health and hygiene. All pregnant women who enrol in the programme continue to receive programme benefits until their child reaches the age of 24 months. As of October 2019, the MCCT programme in Chin State had registered 33,723 women beneficiaries and made 13 bi-monthly payments. The Rakhine MCCT programme was rolled out in January 2018 and as of October 2019, the State had made 9 quarterly payments and covered 124,719 beneficiaries across the State.