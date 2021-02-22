Council conclusions on Myanmar/Burma (22 February 2021)

The Council today adopted conclusions condemning the military coup carried out in Myanmar/Burma on 1 February 2021 in the strongest terms, and stressed that the EU stands with the Burmese people.

In the conclusions ministers called for a de-escalation of the current crisis through an immediate end to the state of emergency, the restoration of the legitimate civilian government and the opening of the newly elected parliament. They called again on the military authorities to immediately and unconditionally release President U Win Myint, State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and all those who have been detained or arrested in connection with the coup.

Not only should authorities exercise maximum restraint, but all sides should refrain from violence.

While the EU is ready to support dialogue with all key stakeholders to resolve the situation, the Council stated that the EU stands ready to adopt restrictive measures targeting those directly responsible for the military coup and their economic interests. At the same time, the EU will continue reviewing all its policy tools as the situation evolves, including its policy on development cooperation and its trade preferences.

The EU will continue to provide humanitarian assistance and will seek to avoid measures which could adversely affect the people of Myanmar/Burma, especially those people who are in the most vulnerable circumstances.