Coordinating a complex peace process: the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement – Signatory EAO Office

Peace process is very unusual because it involves a large number of armed groups in a collective negotiation with the Government. Many peace processes around the world involve just two main protagonists – a government and an armed group. In the negotiation of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) (2013-15), sixteen Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) were formally involved. Ten of them have now signed it. Coordinating this number of groups is an immense challenge. Both physically and politically they represent a wide spectrum of geography and interests. For the peace process to be successful they need to overcome the challenges of this coordination, so that they can engage effectively at the negotiating table with the Government.

Supporting a successful peace process is why the Joint Peace Fund was set up. So the JPF, through Nyein Foundation, last year funded the establishment of the Nationwide Ceasefire-Signatories (NCA-S) EAO Office in Yangon in order to help improve their capacity to engage effectively in the peace process.

Director of the NCA-S EAOs office, Salai Aung Myint, said the new office building, which was provided by the Government and officially opened in November 2017, has helped improve the efficiency of what are complex operations. The NCA-S EAO office is conveniently located near the National Reconciliation and Peace Center (NRPC) and Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Committe (JMC) offices in Kamayut township, which in principle, should help coordination between these different outfits of the Peace Process.

Its primary function is to support the EAO-Signatories’ senior leadership in the negotiation. The Office’s Governance and Peace Process Coordinator, Mai Acary, said this involves supporting the coordination among the EAO signatories and joint activities with the other key stakeholders such as the Government, Tatmataw, Parliament, CSOs, and political parties. “Our main direction comes from the EAO leaders. We operate to effectively implement agreements reached at their meetings. In the current structure, the NCA-S EAO Summit is where signatory EAOs come together and make resolutions on the way forward, as well as formulate decisions and instructions,” she said.

The Office’s Communications and Translation Coordinator Naw Aye Mya Nyein added: “Our office is under direct management of Peace Process Working Team (PPWT). We receive the instruction from the PPWT on the meeting date of the high level body, the Peace Process Support Team (PPST). We prepare the draft agendas and the invitations for their meetings. During the meetings, we help with documentation, taking notes and preparing statements.”

The Office has organized around 70 events up to now which include consultations, workshops and trainings both in Nay Pyi Taw and Yangon. The run up to the Union Peace Conference/21st Century Panglong in July was a particularly busy time. Staff prepared a Union Peace Conference (UPC) Handbook which provided guidance on Dos and Don’ts for many of those EAO delegates attending. They are now working on analysis and reflections from this event.

The Office is also playing an important role for the signatory EAOs by supporting all necessary travel, financial and logistical arrangements. This includes everything from setting up meetings to booking tickets and preparing invitations to documentating each meeting.

Serving the ten different organizations can be quite challenging. However, Salai Aung Myint says they are managing the challenges well. “There are certain things we cannot plan here in advance as we need to support and work in step with the leaders. Unexpected urgent issues do arise or some events may not go quite according to plan. Those are the challenges,” he said. Mai Acary agreed with him. She said: “Challenges are everywhere. The political sensitivity of working with so many different organizations is a challenge in itself.”

Naw Aye Mya Nyein said communicating the work of their office is an important part of what they do. They are designing their website (www.ncaseao.org) as a tool for both public relations and media outreach. “We have some resources we produce and we’ll share the public documents on the website and upload public information, such as the NCA and the Union Accord. We’ll also upload the profiles of the 10 Signatory EAOs,” she said. In addition, the NCA-S Office uses Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ncasignatoryeaoofficial) to share information. It is regularly updated with the latest news, events and interviews with the EAO leaders.