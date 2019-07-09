Cooperation between Thailand and Myanmar on the Voluntary Return of the 4th Batch of Myanmar Displaced Persons during 1 – 3 July 2019 in Tak, Kanchanaburi, and Mae Hong Son Provinces

During 1 – 3 July 2019, the Kingdom of Thailand and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar returned the 4th batch of 310 Myanmar displaced persons from temporary shelters in Tak Province (Mae La, Um Pium, and Nu Po), Mae Hong Son Province (Ban Mai Nai Soi and Ban Mae La Oon) and Ratchaburi Province (Ban Tam Hin) using the Mae Sot – Myawaddy Point of Entry in Tak Province, the Ban Huay Ton Nun – Me Se border area in Mae Hong Son Province, and the Pu Nam Ron – Hti Ki Point of Entry in Kanchanaburi Province as entry points into Myanmar. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) continued to assist in the return process.

The Thai Government has sheltered Myanmar displaced persons since 1984. Currently, there are approximately 100,000 Myanmar displaced persons residing at 9 temporary shelters in Mae Hong Son, Tak, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi Province waiting for their return to Myanmar when the situation is favourable. Success of the return has demonstrated the continued efforts of both governments propelled by the Thailand-Myanmar Joint Working Group on the Preparation of the Return of Myanmar Displaced Persons, co-chaired by the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar. The Joint Working Group has met 3 times and agreed to return the Myanmar displaced persons at least twice a year, before and after the rainy season. Thus far, a total of 1,039 Myanmar displaced persons have already returned to Myanmar; the first group of 71 people in October 2016, the second group of 93 people in May 2018, and the third group of 565 people in February 2019, and the fourth group as mentioned above. Both sides will continue to closely cooperate and facilitate the return to Myanmar on a voluntary basis and ensure the safety, dignity, as well as sustainability of the return.