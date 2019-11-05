Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Myanmar Programme

WHAT SUPPORT IS THE UK PROVIDING?

The UK plays an extensive role in supporting Myanmar’s transition towards a more peaceful, stable, democratic and pluralistic society. We work with both the government and civil society in addressing issues of conflict, peace building, governance reform and reconciliation, as well as helping to strengthen the country’s institutions to better respond to the needs of its people. The CSSF Myanmar programme operates alongside a substantial DFID development programme. It complements and is part of wider UK Government engagement, including specific links to existing programmes, and adds value by increasing the UK Government’s effectiveness in addressing the underlying drivers of conflict in Myanmar. Through the CSSF the UK is supporting Myanmar in three key areas:

Community security

The UK supports good governance in Myanmar, focusing on safety in urban communities. This community security led approach will build local security actors’ responsiveness to public needs and inculcate an interagency response to security needs under a new national crime prevention strategy. The work has involved mapping risks to wider public safety, focusing on collaboration between the authorities and the public to address issues around personal safety including tackling the threats faced by women and girls and other vulnerable members of society. The aim is to make security provision more responsive, inclusive and accountable, and addressing the needs of all of Myanmar’s diverse communities.

Conflict resolution

The Myanmar CSSF Programme funds critical support for the peace process, with the aim of increasing the inclusivity of negotiations, enhancing the quality of dialogue between stakeholders and helping the public to engage more in the process. Our programming on peace process support takes a portfolio approach. The UK provides support to all participants in the formal peace process both through our bilateral project with funded specialist negotiation advice to the most senior figures shaping the peace process to facilitate and keep the talks on track, and also through our multilateral Joint Peace Fund project which provides technical and financial support to the government, ethnic organisations and civil society.

Rakhine

The UK funds projects working towards reconciliation and rehabilitation among communities in Rakhine, much of which is designed to build a better understanding of how to approach this sensitive work. CSSF funds have been used to invest in community and youth capacity and leadership to better prevent violence in Northern Rakhine and address the drivers of prejudice and discrimination and support effective accountability mechanisms. The UK is working to enhance understanding of land use changes in Northern Rakhine to improve our ability to understand what is being done in villages where Rohingya lived. The UK will take a cross-border approach to support affected communities on both sides of the border, with the aim that Rohingya should eventually be able to return to Myanmar in a safe, dignified and voluntary manner.